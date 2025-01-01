Lights…Camera…Action! Mister Sparky is proud to make their debut behind the scenes for Gordon Ramsey’s Kitchen Nightmares! Click here for details! 

Call Us Anytime, Day or Night! (800) 906-4577
Find A Location Near You

Browse Locations By State

Find a local Mister Sparky®

Map View

Alabama Electricians

Areas We Service in Alabama

Alabaster Bessemer Gardendale Helena Hoover McCalla Mountain Brook Pelham Trussville Vestavia Hills

Arizona Electricians

Areas We Service in Arizona

Cave Creek Chandler Gilbert, AZ Glendale, AZ Mesa, AZ Tempe

Arkansas Electricians

Areas We Service in Arkansas

Conway Sherwood

California Electricians

Colorado Electricians

Areas We Service in Colorado

Baxter Black Forest Broomfield Canon City Cedarwood Coal Creek Commerce City Falcon Florence Fort Carson Fountain Golden Littleton Monument Old Colorado City Parker Penrose Pueblo West Wetmore Windsor Woodland Park

Connecticut Electricians

Areas We Service in Connecticut

Bridgeport Bridgeport New Haven Trumbull

Delaware Electricians

Florida Electricians

Areas We Service in Florida

Alachua Altamonte Springs, FL Apollo Beach Apopka Belleview Boca Del Mar Boca Raton Bonita Springs Boynton Beach Bradenton Brandon Casselberry Celebration Citrus Park Clermont Cocoa Coconut Grove Cooper City Coral Gables Coral Springs Crestview Dania Beach Davie Deerfield Beach Deland Delray Beach Deltona Destin Dunedin Estero Fort Lauderdale Fort Walton Beach Gulfport Haines City Homestead Hudson Interlachen Jupiter Kendall Key Biscayne Kissimmee, FL Lady Lake Lake Mary & Heathrow Lake Worth Lakeland Highlands Lakewood Ranch Land O' Lakes Largo Leesburg Lithia Longboat Key Longwood Loxahatchee Marco Island McAlpin Miami Beach Naples, FL Newberry North Miami North Port Oakland Park Orange Park Oviedo Palatka Palm Bay Palm Beach Gardens Palm Harbor Palmetto Palmetto Bay Parkland Pembroke Pines Pinecrest Pinellas County Pinellas Park Poinciana Ponte Vedra Port Charlotte Port Orange Punta Gorda Riverview Riviera Beach Rockledge Safety Harbor Saint Cloud Sanford Seffner Seville South Miami Spring Hill St. Pete Summerfield Sun City Tamarac Tarpon Springs The Villages Titusville Valrico Venice Wellborn Wellington Westchase Weston Wilton Manors Winter Garden Winter Haven Winter Park Winter Springs Zephyrhills

Georgia Electricians

Areas We Service in Georgia

Auburn Buford Duluth Kennesaw Lilburn Milton Opelika Suwanee Woodstock

Illinois Electricians

Indiana Electricians

Areas We Service in Indiana

Avon Columbus Greenwood Noblesville Westfield Zionsville

Kansas Electricians

Kentucky Electricians

Areas We Service in Kentucky

Elizabethtown, KY Florence Jeffersontown Lyndon New Albany Shively St. Matthews

Louisiana Electricians

Areas We Service in Louisiana

Covington Laplace Mandeville Slidell West Bank

Maryland Electricians

Areas We Service in Maryland

Arbutus Columbia Ellicott City

Michigan Electricians

Areas We Service in Michigan

Grand Rapids Rockford

Minnesota Electricians

Areas We Service in Minnesota

Blaine Brooklyn Park Coon Rapids Elk River Ramsey

Mississippi Electricians

Missouri Electricians

Nebraska Electricians

Nevada Electricians

New Hampshire Electricians

New Jersey Electricians

Areas We Service in New Jersey

Beachwood Berkeley Brick Jackson Manchester Toms River

New York Electricians

Areas We Service in New York

Five Towns, NY Huntington, NY Islip, NY Long Beach, NY Massapequa, NY Plant City Valley Stream, NY

North Carolina Electricians

Ohio Electricians

Areas We Service in Ohio

Fort Thomas Green Township Loveland Mason Summerside

Oklahoma Electricians

Areas We Service in Oklahoma

Broken Arrow

Pennsylvania Electricians

Areas We Service in Pennsylvania

Columbia Elizabethtown, PA Ephrata Harrisburg, PA Hershey, PA Lebanon, PA Manheim Mechanicsburg, PA Reading Silver Spring York, PA

Rhode Island Electricians

South Carolina Electricians

Areas We Service in South Carolina

Darlington Effingham Hartsville Marion Mount Pleasant, SC Summerville, SC

Tennessee Electricians

Areas We Service in Tennessee

North AL and Southern Central TN

Texas Electricians

Areas We Service in Texas

Addison Amarillo Anna Brushy Creek Cedar Park Celina Conroe Cypress Forney, TX Friendswood Galveston Georgetown Humble Kingwood Lakeway Longview Magnolia Melissa Missouri City North Katy Pearland Pflugerville Round Rock Spring Sugar Land The Woodlands Tomball Whitehouse

Utah Electricians

Areas We Service in Utah

Bluffdale Lehi Riverton

Virginia Electricians

West Virginia Electricians

Wisconsin Electricians

We're sorry, we currently do not have any locations that service your area at this time. We’re constantly expanding so please try again soon!