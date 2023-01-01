-
100% Satisfaction GuaranteeYou’ll get an extra level of protection and peace of mind with our UWin Guarantee.
-
Local Technicians You Can TrustAll Mister Sparky techs are trained, licensed, insured, and local.
-
StraightForward Pricing®We’ll give you options for your service so you know exactly what you’re getting.
-
24/7 Emergency ServicesOur electricians are here for you, no matter the time of day…or night!
Kansas City Electricians
Guaranteed Electrical Services in Kansas City, Overland Park, & Surrounding Areas
Mister Sparky® of Kansas City provides homes and businesses with safe, durable electrical work that meets the highest industry standards. We're a full-service team of electricians, offering repairs, replacements, updates, installations, maintenance, and inspections. Our Kansas City electrical service is committed to making your home safer through excellent workmanship. We take your electrical system seriously because electrical components are the most vital (and potentially dangerous) components in your home. With our industry-leading technicians, we're licensed and qualified to handle any electrical issue you're facing.
As professional troubleshooters, our visits always begin with a thorough inspection of your electrical components: wiring, electrical panel, circuit breakers, and more. Our goal is to diagnose your immediate issues while keeping an eye on potential problems you'll face in the future. By giving you a whole picture of your home's electrical system, we're able to give you more power over your home's maintenance and upkeep. Our electrical repair and installation specialists proudly serve residents in Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Shawnee and the surrouding communtiies.
Don't Put Up With Any Malarky!
No matter what your electrical needs are, our electrical contractors in Lancaster, PA are here to provide prompt, reliable no-nonsense service that gives you the peace of mind you deserve in your home.
Electrical ServicesHave an Expert Home Electrician Help You Today
Nothing Matters More to a Good Electrician
Good service is about holding ourselves accountable to a high standard. Mister Sparky holds ourselves accountable to our customers because it's important to us that we provide unrivaled customer experiences. That's why we have the On Time Guarantee, which says we'll give you free service if we're late—that's how seriously we take your time. It's also why we cover all our work with the UWIN Guarantee, which applies to our parts, labor, and workmanship for two years after the service date. While other companies make vague promises, Mister Sparky goes even further: we commit to your satisfaction on every single visit.
Sparks Fly Between Us and Our Customers
-
"RJ Corl replaced my ceiling fan and a light switch. He was very efficient and friendly."- Larry G. Ehrlich Read More
-
"Nicholas was awesome, installed 50amp and surge protector, explained everything, showed up on time and completed work quickly, very nice and friendly person. Would definitely recommend this company ..."- Christina Austin Read More