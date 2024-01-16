Mister Sparky of Greenville update
Call Us Anytime, 24/7! (864) 326-1754
Book Now
Halftone pattern circle

Get It Done Right. Get It Done Safely.

Greenville
Electrician

Call on Mister Sparky of Greenville

Greenville Electrical Services

Have an Expert Home Electrician in Greenville Help You Today
Services Overview

Need an Electrician?

We’re Available 24/7!

Monday

24 hours

Tuesday

24 hours

Wednesday

24 hours

Thursday

24 hours

Friday

24 hours

Saturday

24 hours

Sunday

24 hours

Mister Sparky workers with customer
Two electricians in uniform smiling in front of a home.

Sparks Fly Between Us and Our Customers

Sparks Fly Between Us and Our Customers

Read Our Reviews

Eric G.

Mr Sparky stars

"Mr. Sparky was great. We had an emergency issue occur on a Sunday. A live person answered the phone and dispatched someone right away. William H. was very professional, knowledgeable and got us back going quickly."

Linda S.

Mr Sparky stars

"Very good experience! After I called, the technician came out the very next day and fixed our issue within the hour. Brandon was very professional and helpful."

James H.

Mr Sparky stars

"Aaron was extremely helpful and fielded all questions I had and was upfront and honest. Would recommend"

Stephanie G.

Mr Sparky stars

"5-STAR Company, and Mike is GREAT! I’ve been a customer for nearly 2 years and Mike serviced my new request today! It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to trust the work is being done properly, and by a professional."

Richard S.

Mr Sparky stars

"Showed when they said they would, fixed multiple issues, replaced breaker, outlet, tested everything, cleaned up and returned everything the way it was."

Special Offers at Mister Sparky of Greenville

  • Mr Sparky logo

    $89 Waived Trip Fee

    Mister Sparky of Greenville

    Valid at participating locations within our standard service area. Additional travel fees may apply for select extended service areas. Limit one coupon per household. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Some restrictions, taxes, and fees may apply.
  • Mr Sparky logo

    10% Off

    Military, First Responders, & Teachers

    Mister Sparky of Greenville

  • Mr Sparky logo

    5% Off

    For All Seniors

    Mister Sparky of Greenville

    Valid at participating locations. Limit one coupon per household. Coupon must be presented at time of purchase. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Some restrictions, taxes and fees may apply.

  • Mr Sparky logo

    $25 Off

    Any Service

    Mister Sparky of Greenville

    Valid at participating locations. Limit one coupon per household. Coupon must be presented at time of purchase. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Some restrictions, taxes and fees may apply.

View All Offers

Electric Services in Greenville, SC

Dedicated Electricians Ready to Tackle the Toughest Jobs

When it comes to your electrical system, the best thing you can do is have a designated professional on-call to take care of it. And by “take care of it,” we mean handle any issue, maintenance, or upgrade service you need. After all, your electricity should function in a way that’s conducive to your lifestyle. 

At Mister Sparky of Greenville, we’re your local electrical repair, installation, and maintenance company, supporting homeowners like you in and around Greenville, SC. Our highly trained, licensed, and insured emergency electricians are ready to tackle almost any electrical concern.

Safe and Professional Electricians in Greenville and Simpsonville

When it comes to your electrical system, the best thing you can do is have a designated professional electrician on call to take care of it. And by “take care of it,” we mean handle any issue, maintenance, or upgrade service you need. After all, your electricity should function in a way that’s conducive to your lifestyle.

At Mister Sparky of Greenville, we’re your local electrician repair, installation, and maintenance company, supporting South Carolina homeowners like you in and around Greenville, SC. Our highly trained, licensed, and insured emergency electricians are ready to tackle almost any electrical concern.

When to Call an Electrician in Greenville, SC

If you are having electrical issues or need electrical wiring done, it's best to call an electrician to avoid injury.

We offer the Greenville, SC and Simpsonville, SC communities comprehensive electrical solutions that include:

  • Commercial electrical services
  • Residential electrical services
  • Electrical inspections
  • Whole-home surge protector installation
  • Wiring and rewiring services
  • Electrical panel upgrades
  • Indoor and outdoor lighting installation
  • Smart home services

Fortunately, these services are not exhaustive. Our electricians offer a variety of services that help you create a more efficient and safer home for you and your loved ones.

You can count on our reliable electrical services and competitively priced solutions!

What's the Difference Between a Residential Electrician and a Commercial Electrician?

When it comes to electrical work, there are two main types of electricians: residential and commercial.

Residential electricians are typically responsible for installing, repairing, and maintaining electrical wiring in homes and other private residences. On the other hand, a commercial electrician works on larger-scale electrical systems in businesses and other public spaces.

Typically, a residential electrician is best suited for smaller jobs like installing new fixtures or performing routine inspections for issues. In contrast, a commercial electrician tends to be more specialized, handling more complex repair and remodeling projects that involve heavier equipment or a larger space.

Whether you're in need to electric repairs or are starting a new project, Mister Sparky of Greenville is able to handle both residential electrical work and commercial electrical work.

Need Help Now?
Call us at (864) 326-1754 or
Electrician in uniform showing a customer a tablet, smiling, and standing in front of a home.
Close-up of female electrician named Jane with a dog; text reads 'The Malarky Busters.'

Don't Put Up With Any Malarky!

No matter what your electrical needs are, we’re here to provide prompt, reliable no-nonsense service that gives you the peace of mind you deserve in your home.

Play It Safe &
Choose Mister Sparky of Greenville

  • 100% Satisfaction
    Guarantee

    You’ll get an extra level of protection and peace of mind with our UWIN Guarantee.

  • Local Technicians
    You Can Trust

    All Mister Sparky techs are trained, licensed, insured, and local.

  • StraightForward
    Pricing®

    We’ll give you options for your service so you know exactly what you’re getting.

  • 24/7 Emergency
    Services

    Our electricians are here for you, no matter the time of day…or night!

Mister Sparky mascot holding a clock with a lightning bolt on a red and black background.
Electrician in uniform showing a customer a tablet, smiling, and standing in front of a home.

Convenient 24-Hour Greenville Emergency Electrical Services Repair

Performing standard electrical repair, maintenance, and electrical installation services is what we’re known for. But we also specialize in emergency support because life-threatening electrical problems can happen day or night.

The good news is that our emergency electricians are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to resolve electrical problems of almost any severity.

Our licensed electricians in Greenville, SC can help if you’re experiencing:

  • Burning smells coming from outlets or switches
  • The aftermath of an electrical fire
  • Lengthy blackouts after severe weather
  • Buzzing sounds from behind walls

There’s no issue too large or hazardous for our technicians to tackle promptly. Trust Mister Sparky of Greenville with your next repair, maintenance, or service upgrade.

What Is Included in Electrical Service?

Electrical service is a broad term that refers to all aspects of the electrical system in a home or building. This can include everything from installing new light fixtures or appliances to upgrading the electrical panel.

Electrical work may also involve working with local utilities, such as contacting the electric company to arrange for power cycling during maintenance or repairs.

In general, an electrical service typically includes any work or services provided by an electrician or utility company in order to maintain safe and reliable power throughout a building.

Whether you are planning a large-scale home renovation project, or simply need your panel upgraded, it is essential to hire a qualified and experienced professional electrician who understands the complexities of electrical services.

Why You Should Hire a Professional Electrician in Greenville, SC

When it comes to electrical repairs and installations, it is always best to hire a professional electrician. Electricians are trained and experienced in all aspects of electrical work, and they have the tools and equipment needed to get the job done safely and correctly. Attempting to do electrical work yourself can be dangerous and may end up costing you more in the long run if something goes wrong. Instead of taking a risk, it is always best to hire a professional electrician for all your electrical needs. Not only will you have peace of mind knowing that the job was done right, but you will also save yourself time and money in the long run.

Need Help Now?
Call us at (864) 326-1754 or

Ask us about financing options.

Take care of your home & family when you need to – pay later.

Financing Info

Areas We Serve

Our team offers services in the following neighborhoods:

Electrician FAQs

Tips from the Experts

View All Tips
Part of the Authority Brands Family

Authority Brands is the leading provider of in-home services, building brands that support the success of franchisees as well as better the lives of the homeowners we serve and the people we employ.

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing
DRYmedic

DRYmedic
Service Team of Professionals (“STOP” Restoration)

Service Team of Professionals (“STOP” Restoration)
Junkluggers

Junkluggers
The Cleaning Authority

The Cleaning Authority
Screenmobile

Screenmobile
Monster Tree Service

Monster Tree Service
ASP America's Swimming Pool Company

ASP America's Swimming Pool Company
Mosquito Squad

Mosquito Squad
Lawn Squad

Lawn Squad
DoodyCalls

DoodyCalls
Woofie's

Woofie's
Homewatch CareGivers

Homewatch CareGivers

Connect with Mister Sparky of Greenville

Please leave your information below and we will be in contact soon.

Contact Us

*All fields are required*