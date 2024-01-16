Get It Done Right. Get It Done Safely.
Eric G.
"Mr. Sparky was great. We had an emergency issue occur on a Sunday. A live person answered the phone and dispatched someone right away. William H. was very professional, knowledgeable and got us back going quickly."
Linda S.
"Very good experience! After I called, the technician came out the very next day and fixed our issue within the hour. Brandon was very professional and helpful."
James H.
"Aaron was extremely helpful and fielded all questions I had and was upfront and honest. Would recommend"
Stephanie G.
"5-STAR Company, and Mike is GREAT! I’ve been a customer for nearly 2 years and Mike serviced my new request today! It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to trust the work is being done properly, and by a professional."
Richard S.
"Showed when they said they would, fixed multiple issues, replaced breaker, outlet, tested everything, cleaned up and returned everything the way it was."
When it comes to your electrical system, the best thing you can do is have a designated professional electrician on call to take care of it. And by “take care of it,” we mean handle any issue, maintenance, or upgrade service you need. After all, your electricity should function in a way that’s conducive to your lifestyle.
At Mister Sparky of Greenville, we’re your local electrician repair, installation, and maintenance company, supporting South Carolina homeowners like you in and around Greenville, SC. Our highly trained, licensed, and insured emergency electricians are ready to tackle almost any electrical concern.
If you are having electrical issues or need electrical wiring done, it's best to call an electrician to avoid injury.
We offer the Greenville, SC and Simpsonville, SC communities comprehensive electrical solutions that include:
Fortunately, these services are not exhaustive. Our electricians offer a variety of services that help you create a more efficient and safer home for you and your loved ones.
You can count on our reliable electrical services and competitively priced solutions!
When it comes to electrical work, there are two main types of electricians: residential and commercial.
Residential electricians are typically responsible for installing, repairing, and maintaining electrical wiring in homes and other private residences. On the other hand, a commercial electrician works on larger-scale electrical systems in businesses and other public spaces.
Typically, a residential electrician is best suited for smaller jobs like installing new fixtures or performing routine inspections for issues. In contrast, a commercial electrician tends to be more specialized, handling more complex repair and remodeling projects that involve heavier equipment or a larger space.
Whether you're in need to electric repairs or are starting a new project, Mister Sparky of Greenville is able to handle both residential electrical work and commercial electrical work.
Performing standard electrical repair, maintenance, and electrical installation services is what we’re known for. But we also specialize in emergency support because life-threatening electrical problems can happen day or night.
The good news is that our emergency electricians are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to resolve electrical problems of almost any severity.
Our licensed electricians in Greenville, SC can help if you’re experiencing:
There’s no issue too large or hazardous for our technicians to tackle promptly. Trust Mister Sparky of Greenville with your next repair, maintenance, or service upgrade.
Electrical service is a broad term that refers to all aspects of the electrical system in a home or building. This can include everything from installing new light fixtures or appliances to upgrading the electrical panel.
Electrical work may also involve working with local utilities, such as contacting the electric company to arrange for power cycling during maintenance or repairs.
In general, an electrical service typically includes any work or services provided by an electrician or utility company in order to maintain safe and reliable power throughout a building.
Whether you are planning a large-scale home renovation project, or simply need your panel upgraded, it is essential to hire a qualified and experienced professional electrician who understands the complexities of electrical services.
When it comes to electrical repairs and installations, it is always best to hire a professional electrician. Electricians are trained and experienced in all aspects of electrical work, and they have the tools and equipment needed to get the job done safely and correctly. Attempting to do electrical work yourself can be dangerous and may end up costing you more in the long run if something goes wrong. Instead of taking a risk, it is always best to hire a professional electrician for all your electrical needs. Not only will you have peace of mind knowing that the job was done right, but you will also save yourself time and money in the long run.
