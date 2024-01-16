Call our Greenville Electricians today at (864) 207-7340

When it comes to your electrical system, the best thing you can do is have a designated professional electrician on call to take care of it. And by “take care of it,” we mean handle any issue, maintenance, or upgrade service you need. After all, your electricity should function in a way that’s conducive to your lifestyle.

At Mister Sparky of Greenville, we’re your local electrician repair, installation, and maintenance company, supporting South Carolina homeowners like you in and around Greenville, SC. Our highly trained, licensed, and insured emergency electricians are ready to tackle almost any electrical concern.

When to Call an Electrician in Greenville, SC

If you are having electrical issues or need electrical wiring done, it's best to call an electrician to avoid injury.

We offer the Greenville, SC and Simpsonville, SC communities comprehensive electrical solutions that include:

Commercial electrical services

Residential electrical services

Electrical inspections

Whole-home surge protector installation

Wiring and rewiring services

Electrical panel upgrades

Indoor and outdoor lighting installation

Smart home services

Fortunately, these services are not exhaustive. Our electricians offer a variety of services that help you create a more efficient and safer home for you and your loved ones.

What's the Difference Between a Residential Electrician and a Commercial Electrician?

When it comes to electrical work, there are two main types of electricians: residential and commercial.

Residential electricians are typically responsible for installing, repairing, and maintaining electrical wiring in homes and other private residences. On the other hand, a commercial electrician works on larger-scale electrical systems in businesses and other public spaces.

Typically, a residential electrician is best suited for smaller jobs like installing new fixtures or performing routine inspections for issues. In contrast, a commercial electrician tends to be more specialized, handling more complex repair and remodeling projects that involve heavier equipment or a larger space.

Whether you're in need to electric repairs or are starting a new project, Mister Sparky of Greenville is able to handle both residential electrical work and commercial electrical work.